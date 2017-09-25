Business

EU says time running out for Brexit deal

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 2:34 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union presidency says time is running out for Britain to seal an agreement on leaving the EU, with a fourth round of Brexit negotiations about to begin in Brussels.

Estonian deputy EU affairs minister Matti Maasikas, whose country holds the bloc's rotating presidency, said Monday that "we really need to move forward now. Time is of the essence."

He was speaking before hosting a meeting of European affairs and foreign ministers, to be attended by EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Barnier and his team also meet their British counterparts later Monday for four days of talks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that her government would keep paying the EU and following its rules during a two-year transition period after Brexit in March 2019.

