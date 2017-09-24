Business

Survey: Economists see no gain from NAFTA renegotiation

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

September 24, 2017 11:08 PM

WASHINGTON

Most business economists expect the Trump administration's efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement will make no difference to the U.S. economy or cause harm.

The National Association for Business Economics survey of 47 economists found that one-third think the renegotiation will have no impact, while one-fifth think it will harm the economy slightly. Seven percent see its impact as strongly or moderately negative.

One-quarter said the renegotiation will be slightly positive while 9 percent said it would be moderately positive. The survey covered economists who work for large companies, trade associations, consulting firms and universities.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are engaged in the third round of talks on the agreement, which began Saturday and will continue through Wednesday.

