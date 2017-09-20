This Saturday, July 21, 2012, photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is pressing credit monitoring companies TransUnion and Experian to explain what cybersecurity they have in place to protect sensitive consumer information following a breach at Equifax, discovered by the company in July 2017, that exposed the data of 143 million Americans.
Business

Report: Hackers snooping inside Equifax since March

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 8:02 PM

A report says that hackers broke into Equifax's computer systems in March, giving them time to probe vulnerabilities and eventually gain access to the data of 143 million Americans.

That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited a report from security firm FireEye sent to some Equifax customers including financial firms this week.

The breach on March 10 came two days after security researchers at Cisco Systems warned of a flaw in an open-source software package called Apache Struts. The report says hackers entered the command "Whoami," which would have allowed them to determine a username for a computer it had gained access to.

Equifax did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report. A spokeswoman for FireEye, a subsidiary of security firm Mandiant, declined to comment.

