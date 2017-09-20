Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

Wichita airport public safety officials on Tuesday conducted a simulated airplane crash at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport with 88 victims played by students at Bishop Carroll and Goddard high schools. The exercise is mandated once every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration. Video by Jerry Siebenmark
The original Pizza Hut building was moved from one end of Wichita State University to the Innovation Campus where it will become a museum. Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney was there with his family to watch.
Textron Aviation produced this video showing a variety of its aircraft, including the Citation Longitude and Scorpion tactical jet, performing flight test maneuvers over Wichita and Kansas. Video courtesy of Textron Aviation
Those stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita honored those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. (Video by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai and Senior Airman Christopher Thornbury, 22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs / Sept. 11, 2017)
Jeff Winter operates his John Deere combine near Andale late Tuesday afternoon as he harvests corn on the family farm. Jeff and his father Oran had a number of fields to harvest near Andale and Mount Hope this week. Corn harvest has been in full swing for over a week across the state. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (Music: www.bensound.com)
McConnell will welcome 11 KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., on Thursday and Friday after they evacuated due to the threat posed by Hurricane Irma. (Courtesy of Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai and Senior Airman Christopher Thornbury of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing.)
Kristi Jantz has been learning what it is to like with liver disease as she cares for her 2 year-old-son, Eli. Eli has been dealing with serious health issues since he was born, and eventually will need a liver transplant. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)