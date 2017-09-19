Business

North American Soccer League sues US Soccer Federation

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 8:04 PM

NEW YORK

The North American Soccer League has sued the United States Soccer Federation, saying it has illegally protected the monopoly position of its business partner: Major League Soccer.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court. It asks a judge to conclude that the U.S. Soccer Federation violates antitrust laws and to grant it unspecified relief.

The lawsuit said the U.S. Soccer Federation creates regulations to protect Major League Soccer from competition, enriching itself and protecting the league from competitors in the U.S. and Canada.

The lawsuit said the North American Soccer League has sought to compete with Major League Soccer as a top-tier professional soccer league with its teams frequently defeating Major League Soccer teams in periodic matchups.

The U.S. Soccer Federation declined comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?
Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:39

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus
Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine 1:53

Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine

View More Video