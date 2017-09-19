Key California farm district rejects governor's tunnels plan

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, water flows through an irrigation canal to crops near Lemoore, Calif. Farmers in the nation's largest irrigation district are considering whether to sign on to California's biggest water project in a half-century. The Westland Water District is meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Fresno for a possible vote on its participation in Gov. Jerry Brown's $16 billion twin tunnels project. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo