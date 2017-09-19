Republican governors get into the 'news' business

FILE - In a March 8, 2017 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Republican governors have launched a website that appears to be an independent news outlet, but readers have to look carefully to see that The Free Telegraph is the product of a political party committee. The RGA launched the site this summer, but only identified its connection to the site after the Associated Press began inquired. Walker, chairman of the RGA deferred questions through a spokesman to the group’s national staff. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo