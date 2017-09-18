Contract deadline looms for union at Bath Iron Works

Bath Iron Works and a union representing more than 700 workers are trying to reach an agreement before week's end to prevent a strike.
The Bath Marine Draftsmen's Association Local 3999 authorized a strike on Sunday but returned to work as negotiations continued.
The union agreed not to strike and the company agreed not to engage in a lockout before a contract extension expires late Sunday.
Company spokeswoman Lisa Read said the company is negotiating in good faith.
The union is part of the United Autoworkers and represents technical designers at the shipyard.
