Floods, fires, other disasters add stress to state budgets

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, Gov. Rick Scott assesses flooding damage over Jacksonville, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The combined tab from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma is expected to hit $200 billion or more. While the federal government is expected to pay most of that, the affected state and local governments have to start paying for recovery now and eventually could be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars or more. John Raoux, File AP Photo