Business notebook (Aug. 3, 2017)

New owner
Mark Edwards is the new owner of the Oreck Clean Home Center at 3101 N. Rock, Suite 165. The business can be reached at 316-634-1650.
New affiliation
LBI Media’s Estrella TV Network has added low-power station KCTU-TV Channel 43.2 as its new Wichita affiliate station.
Recognized
Butler Community College has selected Meritrust Credit Union and Deann Smith, executive director of United Methodist Open Door, as recipients of its 2017 Excellence in Diversity Awards.
Charity
Wichita Independent Business Association presented the Wichita Area Technical College Foundation with a $15,000 grant to support students with scholarships through WATC’s Wichita Promise program, which provides free tuition to students in a high-tech, high-wage career pathway and a guaranteed interview with one of WATC’s businesses and industry partners upon completion of their program.
Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott, 333 S. Webb, has joined the American Cancer Society’s Hotel Partners Program to provide complimentary rooms to cancer patients who need to travel out of town to receive treatment.
All Citizens Bank of Kansas branches will be collecting school supplies through August.
