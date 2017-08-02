People You Should Know (Aug. 3)

Accounting

James (Zeke) Albert, Julia Taylor and Adam Smith have been hired as audit services associates in the Audit Department at BKD’s Wichita office.

Heather Young has been promoted to senior associate II in the Accounting Outsourcing Department at BKD’s Wichita office.

Architecture

Caitlin McKaughan has joined Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture as a student intern.

Banking

BNC National Bank has named Grace Peterson a mortgage loan originator at its Wichita office.

Business

Lauren Dugan has been hired as director of ticketing for Select-A-Seat by Intrust Bank Arena.

Doubletree Wichita Airport has appointed Sam Segal as general manager.

Construction

John Cross has been appointed chief operating officer, business operations, for Crossland Construction.

Education

Jesus Roberto Rodriguez, former dean at Butler Community College, is the new president of Texas Southmost College, a community college in Brownsville, Texas.

Financial

Financial

Mid American Credit Union has announced these new hires: Lizeth Ortega, part-time member services representative 1 at its main branch; Genee Brungardt, member services representative 2 at its Member Contact Center; Sara Wolt, part-time member services representative 2 at its Lawrence branch; Bailey Burchett, part-time member services representative 2 at its Lawrence branch; and Bailey McCray, member services representative 1 at its south branch. Mid American also announced the promotion of Gabby Raymundo to Member Contact Center team lead.

Ashley Pelz has been appointed president/CEO of Wichita Federal Credit Union.

Insurance

Gary Myers has qualified for the Chairman’s Council with the New York Life Insurance Company.

Ronald Paulseen is Chairman’s Council Emeritus with the New York Life Insurance Company.

Nonprofits

Nonprofits

These officers and directors were elected to the Starkey Board of Directors for the new fiscal year: Christian Lehr, Commerce Bank, president; Tavis Leake, Sedgwick County, vice president; Kathy Girrens, physician, secretary; and Tim Reimer, Starkey parent, treasurer. Other board members include Bill Dakan, Sherwood, Harper, Dakan, Unruh & Pratt; Julie Eckhart, Leading Composites; Mark Koch, Carson Bank; Cara Ledy, Wichita South High School; Lori Marceau, Kansas Department of Labor; Jorge Martinez, JR Custom Metal; Narsico Narvais, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office; Tom Schmeidler, SBA Construction; Michelle Snyder, Diversicare of Sedgwick County; and Jill Tinsley, The Independent School.

Organizations

Organizations

KPTS Channel 8 has announced its Board of Trustees officers for 2017-18: Brian Adams, The Commerce Trust Company, chair; Jacqueline Kelly, city of Bel Aire, secretary; and Karen Norton, treasurer. KPTS Channel 8 also added these new board members: Jim McCann, Jiminy Advertising; Denny Senseney, Senseney Music; and Rachel Wetta, Foulston Siefkin.

Real Estate

Megan Lamb and Bryson Decker have joined the east office of Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate as licensed sales agents.

Bridgette Vierthaler and Cathy Strickland have joined the East Office of J.P. Weigand & Sons Realtors as residential sales associates. Shalyn Kvassay has joined the company’s Derby Office as a residential sales associate.

Hunter Larkin, Amber Hendrix and Lance Wilson have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty as sales associates.