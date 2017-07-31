WoodSpring Hotels operations include its upscale WoodSpring Suites Signature properties.
WoodSpring nears completion of Value Place re-branding

By Jerry Siebenmark

July 31, 2017

WoodSpring Hotels, the Wichita-based extended stay chain founded by Jack DeBoer, said Monday it is close to completing its re-branding.

The company said in a news release Monday 171 of its hotels have completed switching from the Value Place to WoodSpring brands, and another 15 properties are in the final stages of the change.

“This allows us to better communicate the quality of our portfolio and expand our reach to new customer segments,” Gary DeLapp, WoodSpring president and CEO, said in the release.

The re-branding includes new employee uniforms and name tags, free wireless Internet access in public spaces and guest rooms, new bedding, new interior and exterior signs, and marketing materials.

