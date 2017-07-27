Ashley Pelz has been named president and CEO of Wichita Federal Credit Union.
Ashley Pelz has been named president and CEO of Wichita Federal Credit Union. Steve Rasmussen/Wichita Federal Credit Union Courtesy photo
Ashley Pelz has been named president and CEO of Wichita Federal Credit Union. Steve Rasmussen/Wichita Federal Credit Union Courtesy photo

Business

Wichita Federal names Pelz president, CEO

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

July 27, 2017 4:23 PM

Wichita Federal Credit Union has a new chief executive.

Ashley Pelz was appointed president and CEO of the credit union, according to news release Thursday afternoon.

Pelz joined the credit union in 2008 as a branch manager.

She has been serving as interim CEO for the past several months, the release said. She was most recently assistant vice president of branch operations for the credit union that operates three locations and has $106.7 million in assets

Pelz has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Baker University and is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration from Wichita State University.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces

New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces 0:59

New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces
Vintage bomber has a new mission: Honor those who built and flew in them 4:47

Vintage bomber has a new mission: Honor those who built and flew in them
Doc takes to the skies with a new friend 1:39

Doc takes to the skies with a new friend

View More Video