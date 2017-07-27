Wichita Federal names Pelz president, CEO

Wichita Federal Credit Union has a new chief executive.
Ashley Pelz was appointed president and CEO of the credit union, according to news release Thursday afternoon.
Pelz joined the credit union in 2008 as a branch manager.
She has been serving as interim CEO for the past several months, the release said. She was most recently assistant vice president of branch operations for the credit union that operates three locations and has $106.7 million in assets
Pelz has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Baker University and is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration from Wichita State University.
