Dold expansion to add 350 jobs, mayor says

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell announced on Thursday that the Dold Foods food plant, 2929 N. Ohio, expects to expand and and add more than 350 jobs.
Longwell made the announcement at his weekly briefing Thursday morning at City Hall.
.@jefflongwellict: 350 new jobs to Wichita over next 5 years. Expansion to Dold Foods plant in Wichita pic.twitter.com/ppc7HBxvh2— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) July 27, 2017
If an incentives package is approved by the City Council, Longwell said, the Dold facility would undergo a $132 million expansion and nearly double its workforce. Dold is part of Hormel Foods Corp.
Today I'm announcing that Dold Foods will be adding over 350 jobs to our community with an expansion.— Mayor Jeff Longwell (@jefflongwellict) July 27, 2017
