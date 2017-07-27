Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell on Thursday morning.
Business

Dold expansion to add 350 jobs, mayor says

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

July 27, 2017 10:58 AM

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell announced on Thursday that the Dold Foods food plant, 2929 N. Ohio, expects to expand and and add more than 350 jobs.

Longwell made the announcement at his weekly briefing Thursday morning at City Hall.

If an incentives package is approved by the City Council, Longwell said, the Dold facility would undergo a $132 million expansion and nearly double its workforce. Dold is part of Hormel Foods Corp.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as details become available.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

