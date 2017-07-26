Business notebook (July 27, 2017)

Open
Skyward Credit Union will celebrate the opening of its third free-standing branch in Wichita at 2 p.m. on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at 275 S. Greenwich.
Auto dealership Don Hattan will open its Derby location on Saturday. The new store at 2518 N. Rock in Derby will be the dealership’s third location. It also operates in El Dorado as well as its main store in Park City. The Derby store will have more than 100 used, late-model vehicles as well as full-service vehicle repair and quick lube service. It also will offer a Ladies Day each Tuesday with discounted vehicle services, and on-site massages and manicures. A grand opening is planned for 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Grand opening
TGC Development Group will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of its LaQuinta Inn & Suites NE from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 2660 N. Greenwich Ct.
Anniversary
Douglas Photographic Imaging, a custom photofinishing lab at 2300 E. Douglas, is marking its 40th year in business in 2017.
Recognized
For the second year in a row, The Chronicle of Higher Education’s annual report on The Academic Workplace has named McPherson College to its “Great Colleges to Work For” Honor Roll. It also is the college’s third year overall to be named to the Great Colleges to Work For list.
Nies Homes recently received the Avid Benchmark Award - South Central Region Small Volume plus recognition for scoring in the top 25 percent for highest home buying experience surveys in the South Central region. The Avid Benchmark Award is presented to the builders that rank among the top 25 percent nationwide in the New Home Move In Experience survey, based on the purchasing experience within the first 90 days in the home.
Charity
Dairy Queen will host its annual “Miracle Treat Day” on Thursday to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Via Christi Health. During Miracle Treat Day, participating Dairy Queen stores will donate $1 or more from every Blizzard sold to customers throughout Wichita and CMN Hospitals’ 64-county region.
