Web marketing expert to speak at Wichita event in October

Marcus Sheridan, a small business owner and web marketing expert, will speak on how businesses can adapt to the digital consumer at a program presented by Digital Wichita and the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The program, set for 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Abode Venue, is designed for marketers and business owners.
Sheridan is the author of the Sales Lion, a sales, marketing and personal development blog, and a partner in River Pools and Spas, which he is credited with saving during the 2008 economic crisis. Forbes magazine named Sheridan one of seven “Best Speakers for Business Growth,” while Entrepreneur magazine this week named him among “11 Marketing Experts Whose Insights Could Change Your Business.”
Early bird tickets are available for $40 through Aug. 31. For more information, see wichitachamber.org.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
