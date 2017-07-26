AT&T mobile service outage map as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
AT&T confirms cell service problem throughout Kansas

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

July 26, 2017 8:55 AM

If you’re having problems with your AT&T mobile service in Kansas, you’re not alone.

According to a Straight Talk Wireless representative, AT&T mobile service was experiencing a disruption in service throughout the entire state Wednesday morning.

When reached via e-mail Wednesday morning, AT&T spokesman Chris Lester confirmed an issue.

“We are aware of an issue in the Topeka area affecting customers’ ability to make voice calls,” Lester said. “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Check back to Kansas.com as more information becomes available.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

