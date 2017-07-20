Union Station in downtown Wichita.
Union Station in downtown Wichita. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
Union Station in downtown Wichita. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

Business

July 20, 2017 12:17 PM

Virginia-based company to bring several hundred jobs to Wichita, CEO says

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Several hundred new jobs are coming to Wichita, the CEO for a Virginia-based company said Thursday.

Anna Van Buren, president and CEO of Faneuil, a business services outsourcing firm, plans to bring as many as 500 new jobs to Wichita by next year.

The company will open a temporary location before eventually transitioning to the Union Station building downtown, Van Buren said.

“We looked at other areas, but we decided we wanted to invest in Wichita,” said Van Buren when reached by phone Thursday. “When I visited, I just loved the (Union Station) building and the vibe downtown.”

During a media briefing Thursday, Mayor Jeff Longwell touted the Faneuil decision and the economic impact it could have on the city.

Van Buren said the company plans to start training employees in Wichita next month. By November, she hopes to have 400 people working in Wichita.

According to its website, Faneuil provides “business process outsourcing solutions.” Van Buren said the heart of the planned Wichita operation will be a call center.

The company employs about 5,500 people nationwide in more than 40 locations, she said.

“We were looking for a place that wasn’t on a coast,” Van Buren said. “Wichita obviously fit in that regard, but we liked the air of good economic development and the welcoming of new employers. We also wanted a solid workforce base, which Wichita has.”

Pay for the jobs will start at about $11 per hour, Van Buren said.

Workforce Centers of South-Central Kansas will host a job fair related to the announcement from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon.

Along with the city, the Greater Wichita Partnership, Kansas Department of Commerce, Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas and Occidental Management assisted in the recruitment of Faneuil, according to a news release from the partnership.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
Airshow pilot performs the evening before fatal crash in Atchison County 1:49

Airshow pilot performs the evening before fatal crash in Atchison County
TSA shows how to take guns with you when you fly 1:49

TSA shows how to take guns with you when you fly

View More Video