Business

July 20, 2017 11:10 AM

City awards $150K for job training for low-income adults

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita Area Technical College has received $150,000 from the city to train low-income adults in Sedgwick County.

WATC said in a news release Thursday it’s the first time it’s received a Community Service Block Grant from the city, which will be used for training income-eligible people for certain, high-wage and high-demand jobs as well as helping them get necessary credentials and industry-recognized certifications.

Short-term training programs include assembly mechanic, CNC operator and information technology help desk support.

“This grant allows WATC to better serve those that are unemployed and underemployed in the city of Wichita and Sedgwick County by removing barriers in order to receive training toward a career that will improve their economic prosperity,” WATC president Sheree Utash said in the release.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
Airshow pilot performs the evening before fatal crash in Atchison County 1:49

Airshow pilot performs the evening before fatal crash in Atchison County
TSA shows how to take guns with you when you fly 1:49

TSA shows how to take guns with you when you fly

View More Video