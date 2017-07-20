City awards $150K for job training for low-income adults

Wichita Area Technical College has received $150,000 from the city to train low-income adults in Sedgwick County.
WATC said in a news release Thursday it’s the first time it’s received a Community Service Block Grant from the city, which will be used for training income-eligible people for certain, high-wage and high-demand jobs as well as helping them get necessary credentials and industry-recognized certifications.
Short-term training programs include assembly mechanic, CNC operator and information technology help desk support.
“This grant allows WATC to better serve those that are unemployed and underemployed in the city of Wichita and Sedgwick County by removing barriers in order to receive training toward a career that will improve their economic prosperity,” WATC president Sheree Utash said in the release.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments