Getting to Know: Jim Bothner

Construction loan manager, Fidelity Bank
A drive around Wichita is all Jim Bothner needs to know he picked the right occupation.
"You see all this growth, all these new homes going up, I can feel like I'm part of the growth," he said.
Bothner moved here from Minnesota with his family in the third grade. He earned a business degree with an emphasis on accounting at Kansas State University, then worked for a finance company for nine years before getting into construction lending more than two decades ago.
"I took a job with Railroad Savings Bank in the the early '90s and a construction lending position was open,” he said. “That was interesting work, and I just went from there."
Bothner will continue managing a loan portfolio as well as employees in his new role at Fidelity. He was also named a senior vice president.
Bother and his wife, Vera, have two children – Jace, a sophomore at K-State, and Hannah, who recently graduated from Wichita State University. He enjoys golfing, volunteering with the Gloria Dei Lutheran ministries and has been active with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
He noted that his "little," who he has been meeting with monthly since the third grade, just graduated from high school.
Joe Stumpe
