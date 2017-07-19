SBA event will give business owners access to resources

The Small Business Lender/Borrower Matchmaking & Resource Event will give small-business owners access to banks, certified development companies and alternative lending sources.
The event – which is Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. until noon at Wichita State University – will be hosted by the Small Business Administration in collaboration with WSU Ventures, Score, America’s SBDC Kansas, Veterans Resource Business Center and the Kansas Department of Commerce.
“This will be an opportunity to save time for the small business owners,” said Michael Aumack, economic development specialist and public information officer for the SBA.
The first hour of the event will consist of a session educating attendees on resources available to them. After that, attendees will be matched with vendors who fit their needs. The remaining two hours will be an opportunity for them to have 10-minute one-on-one conversations with the vendors.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at WSU’s Marcus Welcome Center. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring a capability statement and resume.
To register online go to http://bit.ly/2vfTHgA.
