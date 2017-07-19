People You Should Know (July 20)

Accounting

Ashley Mapel has been promoted from senior associate to senior associate II in the Tax Department at BKD.

Banking

Jeri Rowe has joined Central Bank and Trust Co. as vice president and trust officer.

Business

Bruce Mackenzie has been appointed Rocky Mountains Region territory business manger for R.D. Henry & Co.

Jay Dill and Becca Dill of the Travel Junkie were selected to attend the fifth-annual Global Travel Marketplace in

Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale, Fla., earlier this month. The event is for top-producing travel advisors in North America.

Financial

Mid American Credit Union has announced these promotions: Aaron Clites, to senior systems analyst; Kayla Loveland, to IS & Remote Services manager; Dakota Wolf, to Special Accounts supervisor; and Judy Long, to assistant branch manager.

Rene Cordell of Wichita has been recognized as a 2016 Shooting Star Award recipient for Securities America.

Government

Donna Pickman has been named the city of Newton’s new finance director.

Health Care

Wesley Healthcare has named Jamie Logan its new director of critical care services.

Law

Ross Hollander and Michelle Moe Witte of Joseph, Hollander & Craft have been ranked among the state’s top Labor & Employment lawyers by Chambers USA 2017.

James Wicks has joined Saint Francis Community Services as general counsel.

Nonprofits

Mark Young has been named Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s chief financial officer.

Organizations

The Assistance League of Wichita has elected its board members for 2017-18: Lottie Miller, president; Kathy Wilson, president-elect; Carolyn Yoder, first vice president, philanthropic programs; Carol Beat, third vice president, marketing; Kathy Smith, fourth vice president, membership; Judy Rapp, fifth vice president, strategic planning; Jessi Stang, treasurer; Paula Stine, assistant treasurer; Carla Cantrell, recording secretary; and Dot Bolton, corresponding secretary.

Real Estate

Cindy Longacre has joined the Derby Office of J.P. Weigand and Sons Realtors as a residential sales associate.

Mike Mathews, Jenelle Ingram, Kimberly Ammon and Trevor Stearns have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty as sales associates.

Robert Butcher and Bobbie Lane have joined the west office of Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate as licensed real estate agents. Aubrey Haley and Marcus Baysinger have joined the company’s east office as licensed real estate agents.