Looking for financial aid for college? Yeah, there’s a scam for that, too

It’s no wonder everyone is trying to get help with college costs.
Forbes Magazine recently reported that college tuition has risen 440 percent over the last 25 years. Student loan debt has surpassed total credit-card debt nationally, at $1.3 trillion.
The high expenses of higher education prompt most families into desperate searches for financial relief. But watch out: Scammers view such situations as ideal for their own kind of search – a search for your money.
The Better Business Bureau has advice to help those involved in the college aid scramble so they can avoid the traps set by scammers.
Avoid guarantees, upfront fees
A frequent tactic used to lure victims into college aid scams is the promise that you will get the money if you simply follow their instructions.
Any upfront guarantee of scholarship acquisition or grants should be viewed as a scam. The real world of college scholarships does not work that way. There are qualifications that must be met to acquire scholarships. They are not given away randomly.
Legitimate foundations and organizations that award scholarships do not require payment for such. View any request for an upfront fee as an announcement that this is a scam and avoid it.
It should not cost you anything to apply for a scholarship.
Favored lines that reveal a scam
Here are some of the most frequently used lines by crooks trying to rip off college aid or scholarship applicants:
▪ “If you don’t get a scholarship, you’ll get your money back.”
▪ “You can’t get this information anywhere else.” This is always untrue. There are myriad places to get scholarship and grant information.
A good place to start is with your student’s high school counseling office or a college’s financial aid office.
▪ “You’ve been selected to receive a scholarship.” It’s impossible to receive a scholarship that was not applied for. When you are notified of having been “selected” for something you never heard of, you are really being selected for a scam.
▪ “You pay a processing fee and we do all the work.” In the real world the student must do the work of providing writing samples or other scholarship requirements. It’s impossible for a third party to do that.
▪ “We need your credit card number or bank information to hold the scholarship.” They don’t want to hold any scholarship for you. Their goal is to hold your money and perhaps steal your identity.
Scam organizations like to disguise themselves as legitimate by including words like “Federal,” “National,” “Foundation” and “Administration” in their titles. They’ll also have official looking logos and seals in their literature, advertisements and emails.
The arcane world of college scholarships and grants can take a bit of time and energy to navigate. Don’t be disheartened by the process to the point that you are tempted by scammers.
Denise Groene is director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. The BBB can be contacted at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
