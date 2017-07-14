In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, employees adjust a television display at Best Buy in Cary, N.C. On Friday, July 14, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on business stockpiles in May.
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, employees adjust a television display at Best Buy in Cary, N.C. On Friday, July 14, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on business stockpiles in May. Gerry Broome AP Photo
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, employees adjust a television display at Best Buy in Cary, N.C. On Friday, July 14, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on business stockpiles in May. Gerry Broome AP Photo

Business

July 14, 2017 9:06 AM

US business inventories rebounded 0.3 percent in May

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

U.S. businesses increased their stockpiles in May, while sales fell by the largest amount in 10 months.

The Commerce Department says business inventories rose 0.3 percent, rebounding from a 0.2 percent decline in April. Total business sales fell 0.2 percent, the largest decline since a 0.3 percent drop last July. Sales have been weak for the past three months.

When businesses increase stockpiles, it is generally seen as a sign of their confidence that sales will increase in the coming months. A decrease in inventories can be a sign of pessimism about future sales.

Economic growth slowed in the January-March quarter, in part because inventories subtracted from overall economic activity, but economists are looking for a rebound in the second quarter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Commerce Arts District has new artist and business

Commerce Arts District has new artist and business 1:34

Commerce Arts District has new artist and business
Duck's Flying Discs opens in new space 1:22

Duck's Flying Discs opens in new space
Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com name new publisher 0:55

Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com name new publisher

View More Video