Wichita State economic conference unveils speaker lineup

A Bank of America Corp. economist and a national manufacturing official will be among the speakers at the Kansas Economic Outlook Conference this fall.
Joseph Quinlan, managing director and head of market and thematic strategy for the global wealth and investment management division of Bank of America Corp., will present on national and global economies, while Carolyn Lee, executive director for the Manufacturing Institute, the nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, will speak on manufacturing issues and trends.
They will be joined by Kenneth Kriz, Kansas Regents Distinguished Professor and director of the Kansas Public Finance Center at Wichita State University, who will discuss the state and local government outlook.
The annual conference presented by WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research, in its 38th year, will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Intrust Bank Arena.
More information on the conference is available at www.cedbr.org.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
