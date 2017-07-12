Business notebook (July 13, 2017)

Grand opening
Tuff Shed will host a grand opening of its new Wichita showroom at 1665 S. West St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. The company builds sheds and garages along with buildings such as cabin shells, tiny homes, art studios and man caves. The phone number is 316-944-7613.
Moved
Nu marketing has relocated its primary office to Rogers, Ark. Owner Lindsay Young will continue to provide service to Wichita customers by way of monthly visits to the city. The phone number remains 316-680-3097.
New office
Newton-based Mirror Inc., a provider of substance abuse prevention and treatment, will open a new location in Topeka on Monday. The new facility will be located at 1401 SW Topeka Blvd., and will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Recognized
Tenbrink Enterprises LLC, the holding company of Air Capital Packaging, Emerald City Cargo and Air Capital Safety, has been named an Air Capital Classic Ambassador, which serves to raise charitable donations to local organizations through the annual golf tournament while also supporting the tournament.
Charity
The Air Capital Classic donated $28,000 to League 42, a four-year-old youth baseball league for inner-city children.
