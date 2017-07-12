Business

July 12, 2017 2:02 PM

Business notebook (July 13, 2017)

Grand opening

Tuff Shed will host a grand opening of its new Wichita showroom at 1665 S. West St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. The company builds sheds and garages along with buildings such as cabin shells, tiny homes, art studios and man caves. The phone number is 316-944-7613.

Moved

Nu marketing has relocated its primary office to Rogers, Ark. Owner Lindsay Young will continue to provide service to Wichita customers by way of monthly visits to the city. The phone number remains 316-680-3097.

New office

Newton-based Mirror Inc., a provider of substance abuse prevention and treatment, will open a new location in Topeka on Monday. The new facility will be located at 1401 SW Topeka Blvd., and will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Recognized

Tenbrink Enterprises LLC, the holding company of Air Capital Packaging, Emerald City Cargo and Air Capital Safety, has been named an Air Capital Classic Ambassador, which serves to raise charitable donations to local organizations through the annual golf tournament while also supporting the tournament.

Charity

The Air Capital Classic donated $28,000 to League 42, a four-year-old youth baseball league for inner-city children.

Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Duck's Flying Discs opens in new space

Duck's Flying Discs opens in new space 1:22

Duck's Flying Discs opens in new space
Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com name new publisher 0:55

Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com name new publisher
On the road to the Big Apple with Freddy's food truck 1:34

On the road to the Big Apple with Freddy's food truck

View More Video