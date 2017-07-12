Wichita Eagle names new publisher

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 Duck's Flying Discs opens in new space Pause 1:34 On the road to the Big Apple with Freddy's food truck 2:07 Watch a wrecking ball knock down last of downtown building 2:37 How to grill your steak this July Fourth 1:43 C-Arrow Stables recovering after fire 0:46 Sunday fire in downtown Wichita building 0:48 Lowe’s among businesses that welcome dogs 0:35 Airplane crashes, bursts into flames on California's interstate 405 1:15 The Planted Vase opens at Eaton Place 3:25 Inside Wichita: Living in luxury in downtown Wichita Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kelly Mirt is returning to the city where he began his career, this time as publisher and vice president of advertising for The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com. Mirt, 59, comes to The Eagle from another McClatchy Co. newspaper, the Charlotte (N.C.) Observer, where he has been vice president of advertising since January 2012. Mirt has more than 35 years experience as an advertising executive at nine newspapers in seven states.

