Wichita Eagle names new publisher

Kelly Mirt is returning to the city where he began his career, this time as publisher and vice president of advertising for The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com.
Mirt, 59, comes to The Eagle from another McClatchy Co. newspaper, the Charlotte (N.C.) Observer, where he has been vice president of advertising since January 2012. Mirt has more than 35 years experience as an advertising executive at nine newspapers in seven states.
“It’s coming back home, but it’s also coming back to an area where there’s a ton of opportunity,” he said.
Tony Berg, regional publisher for McClatchy’s Midwest Division, said Mirt is an outstanding leader.
“We’re excited to have him join the Wichita team,” Berg said. “There was a lot of interest in this position and we believe we’ve found the best person for the job.
“He’s a strategic thinker and knows the important role journalism plays in our community,” Berg said. “I’m confident he will be an excellent addition to the Eagle and the community.”
Mirt grew up in Wellington and has a sister who lives in Wichita and a brother in Dodge City. He attended the University of Kansas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in personnel administration in 1980.
His first job following graduation from KU was at The Eagle, where in five years he worked his way up from an advertising representative to assistant retail sales manager.
From Wichita, he moved on to the Denver Post, where he served as retail advertising manager. From Denver he went on to serve as advertising director for newspapers in Kentucky, Colorado, South Carolina and Georgia, before joining the Dallas Morning News as senior advertising director business development.
Before joining the Observer, he was vice president of digital advertising for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune and WFLA-TV, and director of operations for Tampa-based Growth Weaver, a digital marketing solutions company.
At The Eagle, Mirt said, he plans to look out for the best interests of employees.
“By putting employees first, we’ll see loyal employees, readers and advertisers, which translates into a valuable company,” he said.
He’ll also “help magnify” The Eagle’s transition to a digital news company.
“The Eagle has a longstanding tradition of high-quality journalism that I am proud to rejoin and help position as the preeminent digital media and marketing company in Wichita,” Mirt said. “Continuing the digital transformation to assure that The Eagle’s long tradition of high-quality journalism is not jeopardized, but advanced, makes this an exciting opportunity.”
He said he also plans to be visible in the community. In Charlotte, Mirt served with the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Board of Advisors and Charlotte Rotary.
He and his wife, Lisa, have three grown sons – including one who serves as a corporal in the Marine Corps -- and a teenage daughter.
Mirt said he expects to begin his duties at the Eagle in late July. He replaces Roy Heatherly, who left the company in April.
