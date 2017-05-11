Officials from Arctic nations meet amid drilling concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, seated right, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, seated left, speak with representatives of Alaska Native groups at an Arctic Council event in Fairbanks, Alaska. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska this week amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, draped on each side by the American and Alaska flags, speaks at the welcoming ceremony to kick off Arctic Council events in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations, including Tillerson, will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the welcoming ceremony to kick off Arctic Council events in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
The logo for this year's theme for the Actic Council appears on a television at a welcoming ceremony to kick off Arctic Council event in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the welcoming ceremony to kick off Arctic Council events in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, draped on either side by the American and Alaska flags, speaks at the welcoming ceremony to kick off Arctic Council events in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
A few hundred people chanted slogans and made speeches to protest the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations, including Tillerson, will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
A few hundred people chanted slogans and made speeches to protest the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations, including Tillerson, will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
A few hundred people chanted slogans and made speeches to protest the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations, including Tillerson, will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the welcoming ceremony to kick off Arctic Council events in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations, including Tillerson, will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.
Mark Thiessen
AP Photo
Comments