May 11, 2017 1:18 AM

Officials from Arctic nations meet amid drilling concerns

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Among those expected to attend the meeting of the Arctic Council beginning Thursday in Fairbanks are U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met Wednesday with Trump and Tillerson in Washington.

No formal discussions were set on key issues such as climate change, development and drilling. But those issues will provide a backdrop as the chairmanship of the council passes from the U.S. to Finland.

The Arctic Council is an advisory body that promotes cooperation among member nations and indigenous groups. Its focus is sustainable development and environmental protection of the Arctic.

