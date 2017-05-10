Business notebook (May 11, 2017)

Open
Glowgolf, a glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, has opened in 18,000 square feet of space in the lower-level J.C. Penney wing of Towne East Square.
Charity
Spirit AeroSystems has been named as presenting sponsor for Exploration Place’s new aviation exhibit, Design Build Fly, expected to open Dec. 2.
Volunteer Kansas announced the winners of this year’s 11 Volunteer Kansas Seed Grants, awarded to Kansas organizations to support projects that will engage volunteers and increase volunteerism across the state. Wichita organizations Rainbows United, Wichita Family Crisis Center and Dear Neighbor Ministries each received a $500 grant.
Recognized
Spirit AeroSystems has been named a 2017 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company for diversity and inclusion management.
Wichita-based Legend Senior Living has received a Best of the Best Award for its PARO seal program in memory care from Argentum, a national trade association for senior living companies. This is the fifth such award Legend has received.
Solid Design Solutions has been verified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and added to the Vendor Information Pages, making the company eligible to participate in the VA’s Veterans First Contracting Program.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
Comments