Cargill completes reorganization with Nash appointment

Cargill has finished reorganizing its Wichita-based protein business with the appointment of Jon Nash as president of its foodservice channel, effective June 1, according to a company news release.
Nash earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in business administration from Virginia Tech. He joined Cargill in 1998 at the company’s Schuyler, Neb., beef processing facility. He moved to its Fresno, Calif., beef processing facility in 2005 as controller and was promoted to general manager in 2013. In 2015, he moved to Wichita as operations lead for Cargill Value Added Protein, and led the operations, engineering, and environmental, health and safety teams.
He was then tapped to lead the more-than-year-long reorganization of Cargill Protein’s strategy and structure in order to accelerate its growth.
In response to a sales slowdown Cargill Protein has moved from a product and production orientation – turkey, beef, eggs, chicken, case ready, deli – to one built around customer channels. The transformation also includes a new model for business operations and supply chain management, and marketing and innovation.
Those businesses and their leaders are:
▪ Tom Windish, retail channel president, formerly head of the Cargill Food Distribution business.
▪ John Niemann, protein ingredients and international channel president, formerly head of the Cargill Turkey and Cooked Meats business.
▪ Sonya Roberts, growth ventures and strategic pricing president, formerly head of Cargill’s egg business.
▪ John Keating, business operations and supply chain president, formerly head of the Cargill Beef business.
▪ Chuck Gitkin, chief marketing officer, who recently joined Cargill from another company.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments