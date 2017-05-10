AT&T spent more than $775 million on Kansas upgrades

AT&T this week updated its network investments in the area and the state.
The telecommunications giant said it spent more than $100 million on its wired and wireless networks in the Wichita area between 2014 and 2016. Last year, it made 60 wireless network upgrades in the area, largely adding capacity on its cell sites.
In Kansas, the company spent more than $775 million to its wired and wireless networks in the same period.
Last year it made 630 wireless network upgrades in the state, including new cell sites, additional network capacity and new wireless high-speed Internet connections.
