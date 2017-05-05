Kansas Supreme Court shoots down Stevens’ casino appeal

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday rejected the appeal of Wichita-based investors seeking to build a casino in southeast Kansas.

Brothers Brandon and Rodney Steven led a group of mostly-Wichita investors proposing a $145 million Las Vegas-style Castle Rock casino and resort in Cherokee County near the Oklahoma and Missouri borders

After the Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board held seven meetings in 2015, Castle Rock lost out to the $70 million Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel south of Pittsburg.

Kansas Crossing opened in March of this year.

After board-hired consultants cast doubt on Castle Rock’s financial projects during the hearings, a majority of the board voted to go with the smaller, safer proposal.

Castle Rock and the Cherokee County Commissioners appealed the decision to Shawnee County District Court, saying the decision was not well informed, didn’t follow the board’s legal mandate, and the board acted arbitrarily.

The judge ruled in April 2016 that while the board could have ruled differently, its ruling was not unreasonable.

Castle Rock again appealed, saying this time that the district court judge erred in not allowing them the power of discovery to dig up more evidence in order to dispute the decision-making process, as well as reasserting that the earlier board decision was based on insufficient evidence.

On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected all of Castle Rock’s contentions:

“We hold that the district court acted within its broad discretion when it denied appellants' multiple discovery requests. We further determine that the district court correctly held that the Board's decision to select Kansas Crossing was supported by sufficient evidence; was not error as a matter of law; and was not arbitrary or capricious.”