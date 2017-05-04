Montiel named to head KANSEL

KANSEL, a nonprofit adult education organization, has named Thomas Montiel as executive director.
He replaces Linda Eaves, who moved out of state with her family.
Montiel previously served the Quivira Council, Boy Scouts of America as a district executive and Friends University as an adjunct professor in the master of business administration program. He also worked for the Kansas Department of Commerce.
He holds a master’s degree in applied science in organizational development and a bachelor’s degree in business administration in human resource management, both from Friends University. Montiel, 33, is active in Young Professionals of Wichita, serving on the community engagement committee. He mentors high school students and coaches youth soccer.
KANSEL, the Kansas School for Effective Learning, has served the Wichita-area community by providing adult education and workforce training for nearly 30 years. For more info on KANSEL go to http://www.kansel.org/.
