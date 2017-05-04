Business

Utilities ask Kansas regulators to reconsider rejection of sale

Associated Press

TOPEKA

Kansas regulators are being asked to reconsider their rejection of the proposed sale of the state’s largest electric company to a Missouri firm.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Great Plains Energy and Topeka-based Westar Energy announced Thursday that they made the request in a petition filed with the Kansas Corporation Commission

Regulators said last month in rejecting the proposed sale that the $12.2 billion price was too high and would leave the combined utility financially weaker than the separate companies. Great Plains and Westar argued the deal would create nearly $2 billion in operating efficiencies over the next decade to keutilitiesep electric rates in check.

The utilities are asking to have until the end of May to determine whether a revised transaction can be negotiated that resolves the commission’s concerns.

