Business notebook (May 4, 2017)

Grand opening
FirstLight Home Care of Wichita, a nonmedical home care provider at 12828 E. 13th St., will host a grand opening from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 25.
Anniversary
The Lounge venue rental at Omni Business Center, 111 S. Whittier, is marking one year in business.
Charity
Bank of America made a $40,000 grant to the Wichita Workforce Center’s Youth Employment Project, which provides assistance in resume creation, job search and interview preparation as well as education in soft skills, customer service and money management.
Have a new business, name change, new location or award to share? Send announcements to Jerry Siebenmark at jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com. Include a contact name and phone number. For business openings, please also include a street address, phone number and operating hours and days.
Comments