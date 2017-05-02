Business

May 02, 2017 3:12 PM

Learn how to invest in Wichita’s growing start-up scene

By Dan Voorhis

An introductory course on how to become an angel investor in start-up companies will be offered in May and June.

Angel investors are wealthy individuals who provide funding for young companies, for an ownership stake or debt. Angels are similar to venture capital firms but tend to operate on a smaller scale.

The series will cover what an angel investor is, what to expect, how to evaluate deals and how a deal is arranged.

The series is being offered by the e2e entrepreneurship accelerator, Wichita Technology Corp. and others, and will feature local angels and experts.

The cost is $129. Contact 832-8428 or brandi@e2eaccelerator.com.

