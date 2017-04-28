Business

April 28, 2017 4:15 PM

State files liens against fitness business

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

The Kansas Department of Revenue has filed warrants against Hestia Health LLC for unpaid taxes.

The Wichita company owes $178,991 in sales tax and $178,991 in consumers compensating use tax for business activity during April 2013 to June 2016.

Hestia Health, which had a listed address of 2801 N. Rock Road on the liens, expired as a corporation in 2014, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

Its registered agent is Shawn Strickland.

Strickland, who now has a different fitness business, My Fit Wichita, said Friday by e-mail that he needed to know more before being able to comment on the warrants.

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tearing down the former Eagle distribution center

Tearing down the former Eagle distribution center 1:33

Tearing down the former Eagle distribution center
Airbus grand opening at Wichita State campus 1:51

Airbus grand opening at Wichita State campus
Bradburn Wrecking tears apart downtown Wichita building piece by piece 0:49

Bradburn Wrecking tears apart downtown Wichita building piece by piece

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos