State files liens against fitness business

The Kansas Department of Revenue has filed warrants against Hestia Health LLC for unpaid taxes.
The Wichita company owes $178,991 in sales tax and $178,991 in consumers compensating use tax for business activity during April 2013 to June 2016.
Hestia Health, which had a listed address of 2801 N. Rock Road on the liens, expired as a corporation in 2014, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.
Its registered agent is Shawn Strickland.
Strickland, who now has a different fitness business, My Fit Wichita, said Friday by e-mail that he needed to know more before being able to comment on the warrants.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments