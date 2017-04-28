Westar installing new solar farm near Hutchinson

1:33 Tearing down the former Eagle distribution center Pause

1:51 Airbus grand opening at Wichita State campus

0:55 SNT Media expanding ICT workforce

2:08 The Eagle has always been in the heart of Wichita

4:03 Kansas student journalists worried about publishing critique of principal

1:47 Brownback says he's "heartened" by Trump tax plan

1:00 Flint Hills Market and Bakery to close

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

1:28 Worker stays calm as robber shoves gun in his face