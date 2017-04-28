Westar installing new solar farm near Hutchinson

Westar is in the midst of installing panels at its 1.2 megawatt community solar installation near South Hutchinson.
The solar farm will consist of nearly 4,000 panels. Weather permitting, the solar array will be completed by mid-May.
About 20 percent of the solar energy will go to Dold Foods in Wichita. About 450 customers have committed to buy 90 percent of the production. The rest is still being offered. Participants have the choice of locking in their energy price for five to 20 years at www.westarenergy.com/communitysolar.
Comments