Business

April 28, 2017 1:02 PM

Westar installing new solar farm near Hutchinson

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

Westar is in the midst of installing panels at its 1.2 megawatt community solar installation near South Hutchinson.

The solar farm will consist of nearly 4,000 panels. Weather permitting, the solar array will be completed by mid-May.

About 20 percent of the solar energy will go to Dold Foods in Wichita. About 450 customers have committed to buy 90 percent of the production. The rest is still being offered. Participants have the choice of locking in their energy price for five to 20 years at www.westarenergy.com/communitysolar.

How to slash your power bill by using solar panels

Retired engineer Bruce Duckett shares his experience with the simplicity of having solar panels. He financed them with no money down, federal tax credits and a manufacturer's rebate. (Karen Nelson/The Sun Herald)

 

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tearing down the former Eagle distribution center

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos