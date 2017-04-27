Business

April 27, 2017 10:34 AM

AT&T service expected to enhance 911 service in Kansas

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

AT&T and the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council announced plans Thursday to deploy the telecom’s ESInet service in the state.

ESInet, or Emergency Services IP Network, provides Internet protocol-based call routing services to emergency response centers, and is expected to boost 911 reliability and response.

AT&T said the service offers more sophisticated capabilities to route calls based on a caller’s geographic location, manage and route advanced communications such as text messaging to 911 and, in the future, support pictures and videos sent by text messages.

AT&T said more than 70 percent of the calls made to 911 come from a mobile device.

“AT&T ESInet will help propel Kansas into the next generation of public safety,” Jon Wellinger, assistant vice president of AT&T Global Public Sector, said in a news release. “It’ll give Kansas emergency services an advanced network to better meet the needs of residents, first responders and 9-1-1 call takers.”

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bradburn Wrecking tears apart downtown Wichita building piece by piece

Bradburn Wrecking tears apart downtown Wichita building piece by piece 0:49

Bradburn Wrecking tears apart downtown Wichita building piece by piece
Bradburn Wrecking gets to work 2:08

Bradburn Wrecking gets to work

Free and low-cost medical equipment for those in need 3:35

Free and low-cost medical equipment for those in need

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos