Regional manufacturing expansion slows in April

Manufacturing in the region continued to expand in April, but at a slower pace, with solid expectations for the future, according to a Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank survey.
This is the seventh expansion in the past eight months.
“We came down a bit from the rapid growth rate of the past two months,” said Chad Wilkerson, the bank’s vice president and economist. “But firms still reported a good increase in activity and expected this to continue.”
The bank’s district includes Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico.
