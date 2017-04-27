Business

April 27, 2017 10:17 AM

Regional manufacturing expansion slows in April

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

Manufacturing in the region continued to expand in April, but at a slower pace, with solid expectations for the future, according to a Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank survey.

This is the seventh expansion in the past eight months.

“We came down a bit from the rapid growth rate of the past two months,” said Chad Wilkerson, the bank’s vice president and economist. “But firms still reported a good increase in activity and expected this to continue.”

The bank’s district includes Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bradburn Wrecking tears apart downtown Wichita building piece by piece

Bradburn Wrecking tears apart downtown Wichita building piece by piece 0:49

Bradburn Wrecking tears apart downtown Wichita building piece by piece
Bradburn Wrecking gets to work 2:08

Bradburn Wrecking gets to work

Free and low-cost medical equipment for those in need 3:35

Free and low-cost medical equipment for those in need

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos