Business notebook (April 27, 2017)

New services
GlobalParts.aero in Augusta has been named an official distributor for LoPresti Aviation’s next generation landing and taxi light systems.
Super Express at 2849 W. 13th St. has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer and will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes. Hours for U-Haul rentals are 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The phone number is 316-201-9439.
Document Resources, a division of Hutchinson-based Underground Vaults and Storage, has opened a National Association of Information Destruction AAA Certified Transfer Processing Station in Topeka for offsite and mobile destruction services.
C&B Equipment, 3717 N. Ridgewood, has signed a renewable distribution agreement with SEEPEX, allowing it to offer a broader supply of pumps and additional solutions for customers who need pumps serviced.
Charity
Sunflower Bank has raised $102,363 for schools and students this year in Kansas, Colorado and Missouri through its ABC Program. More than $7,400 will be donated to schools and students in Wichita.
The Wichita Manufacturers Association has awarded 24 $1,000 scholarships to students planning to study manufacturing at the technical college, community college or state university of their choice in Kansas.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas unveiled a new Gamesroom funded by a $20,000 Triple Play grant from Amerigroup Foundation.
