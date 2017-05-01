Getting to know: Karina Terrazas

Karina Terrazas
Dog sitter, Rover.com
Terrazas was watching television one day when she saw an offer that seemed too good to be true.
No, it wasn’t an amazing weight-loss pill or kitchen gadget, but rather a way to make money doing what she loves – taking care of dogs.
“I just thought it was a cute idea,” Terrazas says of Rover.com. “When I came to work I Googled it. It was actually something real.”
Rover.com bills itself as the nation’s biggest provider of pet sitters and walkers. Terrazas has worked part time for the Seattle-based company for two years.
Terrazas, who has a full-time job as a human resources manager for an insurance company, says she does most of her work for Rover.com clients on nights and weekends. Most are people who want her to take care of their dogs for a couple of days while they are out of town.
“I walk them, I play with them, I feed them,” she says. “Pretty much everything.”
Terrazas says the most dogs she has taken care of at once is three.
“That’s probably all I could handle because I have a few of my own.”
Her dogs were initially a little nervous about having canine visitors but now seem to have accepted the situation, she says. She does a “meet and greet” with a new client’s dogs to make sure the animals get along.
“I’ve always been an animal person,” Terrazas said. “Mostly I really like the fact that these parents trust me enough to watch their dogs while they’re away. I definitely want to live up to that.”
Joe Stumpe
