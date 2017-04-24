Eagle restructures top leadership

Wichita Eagle publisher and president Roy Heatherly is leaving the company, part of a restructuring by McClatchy Co., The Eagle’s parent company.
Tony Berg, regional publisher for McClatchy’s Midwest Division, made the announcement Monday in The Eagle’s newsroom.
Heatherly, who grew up in Wichita, joined The Eagle in June 2015. His last day will be May 5.
Berg said he will hire a general manager to lead The Eagle and its sales operations.
He said in a memo to employees that the changes are being made “as part of a larger restructuring to streamline operations and refocus resources to work in more effective and efficient ways as we accelerate the pace of our digital transitions.”
McClatchy recently announced a new regional publishing structure, aligning its markets into four regions across the country. In addition to Wichita, Berg also oversees The Kansas City Star; the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
“While these restructurings are difficult, they are necessary to our future as a prosperous and growing media company,” Berg said the memo. “We all have a role to play in that important transformation, and I appreciate the passion and leadership that Roy brought to his role during his tenure with us.”
