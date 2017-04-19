A group with free medical equipment and a traveling piano teacher at 1 Million Cups

The founders of a charity that rents medical equipment at low cost and a traveling piano teaching business presented at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday.
One Million Cups ICT is a weekly gathering designed to aid entrepreneurs by making contacts in the community and gaining awareness. It meets Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at Distillery 244, at 244 N. Mosley in Old Town.
Medical Loan Closet
Co-founder: Lloyd Hanna
Pitch: The five-year-old charity lends out, for free or for a small sum, donated hospital beds, wheelchairs, commodes and much more to those in need. It’s based in a 10,000-square-foot warehouse at 6655 E. Harry and last year loaned out 4,000 items.
Status: Plenty busy
Need: More volunteers and donations
Contact: medicalloancloset.com or 316-200-2005.
Accent Studio
Co-founder: Julia Powell
Pitch: She is building a business in which she teaches piano in people’s homes, rather than making them come to her.
Status: She is looking for daytime clients to add to her after-school client list.
Need: Customers
Contact: accentstudioks.com
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments