April 19, 2017 5:38 PM

A group with free medical equipment and a traveling piano teacher at 1 Million Cups

By Dan Voorhis

The founders of a charity that rents medical equipment at low cost and a traveling piano teaching business presented at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday.

One Million Cups ICT is a weekly gathering designed to aid entrepreneurs by making contacts in the community and gaining awareness. It meets Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at Distillery 244, at 244 N. Mosley in Old Town.

Medical Loan Closet

Co-founder: Lloyd Hanna

Pitch: The five-year-old charity lends out, for free or for a small sum, donated hospital beds, wheelchairs, commodes and much more to those in need. It’s based in a 10,000-square-foot warehouse at 6655 E. Harry and last year loaned out 4,000 items.

Status: Plenty busy

Need: More volunteers and donations

Contact: medicalloancloset.com or 316-200-2005.

Accent Studio

Co-founder: Julia Powell

Pitch: She is building a business in which she teaches piano in people’s homes, rather than making them come to her.

Status: She is looking for daytime clients to add to her after-school client list.

Need: Customers

Contact: accentstudioks.com

Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis

