Business notebook (April 20, 2017)

Open
FirstLight Home Care has opened a Wichita office at 12828 E. 13th St. North, Suite 6. The business serves area seniors, adults with disabilities, new mothers, those recovering from surgery and other adults in need of assistance with tasks including personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking and cleaning as well as mobility assistance and dementia care. The phone number is 316-251-9998.
Grand opening
Troutman and Richardson Aesthetic Center will host its grand opening from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 4 at Building 3 of the Offices at Cranbrook, 10111 E. 21st St. North.
New location
Cindy Nolte of Nolte Public Relations & Marketing has joined the Fresh Horses collaborative at 322 S. Mosley, Suite 1. Nolte can be reached at 316-619-2674 or cindy@thefreshhorses.com.
New production line
Excel Industries in Hesston this week celebrated the opening of a production line for its Hustler MDV, a precision built utility vehicle. Excel expects MDV production to increase sales for its Kansas suppliers by nearly $10 million annually, and the addition of 40 to 50 more jobs in the state.
Recognized
Johnson Controls honored members of the Residential LX Series Product Launch Team at the company’s Wichita Unitary Products Group manufacturing facility with a 2017 Chairman’s Award, which is the company’s highest employee honor and is given each year to teams and individuals who demonstrate excellence in achieving the company’s strategic objectives and providing outstanding service to its customers, colleagues and communities. Winners receive $10,000 to donate to nonprofits of their choice. The team plans to split the $10,000 donation between the Wichita Children’s Home and Make-A-Wish Kansas.
SMG-managed Intrust Bank Arena finished the first quarter of 2017 ranked as the 28th busiest arena in the U.S. and 60th in the world according to Pollstar Magazine’s Top 100 Arena Rankings.
LMI Aerospace Inc. has received a Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award for 2016.
Charity
Subaru of Wichita is donating 300 trees to students at Gammon Elementary and is working with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 300 trees in Haiti as part of the Subaru Loves the Earth campaign.
Davis-Moore Chevrolet is partnering with Westurban Baseball in Wichita as part of the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment, invitations to free instructional clinics and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a Test Drive fundraiser.
Comments