Can’t put it off any longer: Time to file your tax return

For all of the procrastinators out there, today, Tuesday, April 18, is the deadline to file 2016 tax returns.

Those who still need to file for last year, or still owe Uncle Sam money from previous years, will need to act quickly or file for an automatic six-month extension before Wednesday to avoid penalties.

As the IRS notes on its website, however, an extension of time to file a return does not grant the taxpayer an extension of time to actually pay.

According to the Associated Press, the IRS had processed about 101 million tax returns from individuals as of April 7. Close to 80 percent of those who have filed qualified for a refund with the average refund amount hovering around $2,800.