WIBA names first woman as president after 85 years

The Wichita Independent Business Association has named Alicia Holloway as its president, the organization said in a news release Monday.
She replaces Ray Frederick, who notified the board earlier this month of his decision to pursue another position. Holloway is the first woman to lead the organization.
Holloway is owner of Right Recruiting of Kansas, where she provided placement recruiting for businesses for the past 17 years. She has been active on the WIBA board of directors, serving in many volunteer roles, the news release said.
The WIBA board conducted a candidate search before hiring Frederick in 2016, but not this time.
“When Alicia expressed her interest in the position shortly after Ray announced his plans to the Executive Committee, we knew there was no need to do another search this time,” Chad Stafford, WIBA board chairman and president at Occidental Management, said in a statement. “Her passion for WIBA, combined with her business experience made her selection an easy one.”
Holloway graduated summa cum laude from the University of Texas in 1994. She held marketing positions at Pizza Hut and Rent-A-Center for11 years before beginning Right Recruiting of Kansas.
