Region’s oil and gas drillers continue rebound

Oil and gas activity in the region surged in the first quarter, along with revenues and capital spending.
Profits, hours worked and new hiring also expanded, in a survey by the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank.
Firms expected drilling activity, revenues, profits and spending to all be up substantially in the next six months. They reported they needed an average of $51 a barrel for oil and $3.38 per million BTUs for gas to be profitable.
As the industry starts to expand after a sharp two-year downturn and extensive layoffs, many firms report having trouble finding enough workers.
The district includes Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico.
