Wichita State professor wins $500,000 research grant

Zheng Chen, an assistant professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Wichita State University, won a prestigious $500,000, five-year National Science Foundation grant to use a new technology to power artificial limbs.
Chen received the CAREER Award for his project “Artificial Muscle Based on Dielectric Elastomers for Dexterous and Compliant Prostheses.” He aims to create dexterous, lightweight and energy-efficient prostheses using DE-based artificial muscles, in contrast to the heavy and inefficient electric motors in the current generation of robotic arms.
The project aims to provide affordable, reliable and comfortable prostheses to the estimated 2 million military veterans and civilians who have lost hands, arms or legs.
This is the fourth CAREER Award winner in four years for WSU’s College of Engineering.
Comments