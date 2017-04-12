Business notebook (April 13, 2017)

Open
Emerald City Cargo is the new cargo handler for Southwest Cargo at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. Emerald City is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenbrink Enterprises. It is located at 1935 Air Cargo Road, Suite 500. Hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 316-201-6668.
TriMet Group has opened a 5,300-square-foot facility at 10012 W. York. The St. Louis-based contract manufacturing and metrology company has expertise in 3-D Scanning, CAD design, reverse engineering, 3-D printing, tight tolerance machining, and state-of-the-art inspection and measurement solutions. The company plans to add 60,000 square feet to its industrial facility in two phases over the next three years.
New business
Kountry Korner Sales at 108 E. 31st St. South, Suite A, has been named a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, offering U-Haul truck, trailer and towing equipment rentals, and boxes. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 316-779-2318.
Recognized
Koch Industries has earned the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for 2017.
Charity
Newton Medical Center is holding a donation drive for durable medical equipment from 9 a.m. to noon on April 22. Equipment may be dropped off at the front entrance of the hospital, at 600 Medical Center Drive in Newton. For more information, call 316-804-6019.
Legend Senior Living’s the Regent, 2050 N. Webb, will host its eighth annual Rally at the Regent car show from 5 to 8 p.m. April 28 to benefit the Kansas Food Bank.
